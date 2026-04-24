The calm before the storm? Key weekend risk incoming – Overnight Market Check

Another day, another desperate wait for any sign of peace in the Middle East.

Markets are gripped by uncertainty, and with no signs of clear progress in the negotiations, Participants are in a wait-and-see stance.

Some overnight news maintained the fog around the Iranian diplomatic team, which has faced constant changes and challenges, with Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf (one of the main negotiatiors) being ousted from the negotiating team for pushing to include Nuclear issues during the talks.

There goes Iranian diplomatic credibility once again, as it shies away from the talks.

While the talks will surely take even more time to materialize, the US seemingly does not care much about extending the Ceasefire, as it allows the strategic Hormuz Blockade to persist, which is taking a huge toll on the Iranian economy.