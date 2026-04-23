Silver (XAG/USD) is under pressure from Ceasefire clouds – In-depth analysis

Precious metals have been the victim of a severe reality check since late January.

Subjects of severe melt-ups since August 2025, following a slow but consistent grind higher from de-dollarization trends, the commodities got swept on all sides with extreme leverage and volatility.

And in Financial Markets, it rarely translates into anything good – Silver lost about 50% of its value in a flash crash during mid-February.

It has stalled its correction since, but the price action is still far from bullish.

Fast-forward to the beginning of the US-Iran War; A key narrative was the safe-haven appeal of the precious commodities, particularly gold, which has historically performed well during periods of tension.

But this safe-haven status was severely put in question during this conflict, as the asset class tumbled whenever Crude Oil and the US Dollar rallied, which were highly correlated with Stock Market movements.



With these Market dynamics, the question of whether metals aren't actually risk assets at current valuations is a logical one.