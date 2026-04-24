Chart alert: EUR/USD drifted down to 1.1665/1635 key support for potential bullish reversal

The EUR/USD hit a recent two-month high of 1.1849 printed on last Friday, 17 April 2026, and turned soft due to the stalled second round of US-Iran peace talks, where it declined by 1.5% to hit a low of 1.1669 on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Secondly, cracks have appeared in the extended ceasefire agreement, where both sides are using force to prevent oil tankers from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a 10% plus rally in oil prices, increasing the appeal of short-term safe haven demand status on the US dollar.

Interestingly, the EUR/USD’s five-day decline from its recent two-month high has reached an inflection area for a potential bullish reversal from a technical analysis and intermarket perspective.

Let’s uncover these factors in greater detail.