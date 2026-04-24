USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls eye key resistance after base formation

The daily timeframe shows USD/CHF in a recovery phase following the sharp sell-off witnessed in early 2026. After bottoming out near the 0.7600 handle, the pair has formed a series of higher lows, currently supported by an ascending trendline.

Price action is currently sandwiched between the 50-day MA (0.7845) and the 100-day MA (0.7865). A daily candle close above the 100-day MA would be a significant bullish signal, suggesting a shift in medium-term momentum.

However, the overhead 200-day MA at 0.7937 remains the "line in the sand" for bulls. Until that level is reclaimed, the overall daily structure remains cautious.

The RSI is hovering around the 50 midline, indicating a lack of clear directional conviction at this stage.

USD/CHF Daily Chart, April 24, 2026