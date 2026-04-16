WTI and Brent Oil bounce with US-Iran news still awaited – What's next? Intraday Analysis

The pricing of a peace deal between the US and Iran is continuous but also quite coarse.

While Equity Markets have gone on an absolute frantic rally, boosted by short-covering, options delta hedging, TACOs, and an ever-hungrier investor, Commodities are subject to very different dynamics.

Particularly when it comes to Energy products, Supply and Demand play their own very influential role.

While Futures pricing helps to dictate expectations, Traders have to remember that, before anything else, real products are needed for production, consumption, and much more around the world – Hence, physical demand has an immense influence on prices.

A major narrative that has emerged throughout the War is the large difference between physical and futures pricing, which has raised questions about a disconnect between Market pricing and the real-life issues faced by large buyers.