S&P 500 to 7,000 & Nasdaq 100 points to ATH – Are Markets getting ahead of themselves?

After remaining close to unchanged in the beginning of the session, Stock Markets got off to the burners.

With no pity for whoever remained short of the war, bulls are leading an absolute rampage, which has now taken two out of the three major US Benchmarks just a few points short of their all-time highs.

Traders are still repricing the immense progress in the geopolitical situation, and, from what it seems, the narrative has shifted from global recessions and rate hikes due to oil supply shortages to the US outperforming everybody else yet again.

The end of the Middle Eastern war is certainly good news. With U.S. crude oil orders projected to reach record highs next month, and the Strait of Hormuz still in a deadlock, it makes sense for Wall Street to be excited.

Nonetheless, this rally seems to be surpassing everyone's expectations, and not surprisingly, given that a proper peace deal still hasn't been drawn up. At least, the Fintwit arena seems to be lagging behind the move.

A second round of US-Iran negotiations is supposed to take place on Thursday, and with Stock Markets only focusing on President Trump's words, the one thing they are salivating over is his obsession with reaching a deal illico presto.