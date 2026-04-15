On track to all-time highs? Ceasefire may extend – North American Mid-Week Market Update

After a chaotic first round of negotiations over the weekend, anxiety rose, but that did not last long, with President Trump repeatedly reassuring that "[Iran] sent the right people and they want to make a deal." The Nuclear issue, a particular subject of contention, is now in line for the coming resumption of discussions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with direct Israel-Lebanon talks also officially underway – the first since 1993 – peace in the Middle East seems closer by the day.

The reality could be a bit more chaotic than what Participants are pricing, but all they wanted to see was a war that doesn't escalate any further (and with fears of a ground operation just three weeks ago, this is pretty decent progress).

The latest news from the Associated Press reported that the mediators are now looking to extend the Ceasefire, set to expire next Tuesday, April 22.

Furthermore, even Energy commodity traders are now attempting to turn the page on this heavy chapter, with the escalation premium now fully erased.

As a result, only a ~$20 supply drought premium remains, which should only be erased if and when a deal is reached.