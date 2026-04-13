Uneasy quietness during the tense Ceasefire – North American Session Market Wrap for April 13

Markets are currently caught in an uneasy quietness following a weekend of extremely high-stakes geopolitical drama.

The fragile ceasefire was heavily tested over the past 48 hours as initial US-Iran diplomatic talks failed, bringing the region dangerously close to a full restart of the conflict.

In a dramatic escalation designed to force Iran's hand at the negotiating table, the US initiated a naval blockade of the highly contested Strait of Hormuz.

Despite these aggressive pressure tactics, the Trump administration still appears incredibly eager to secure a proper, lasting peace deal.

According to President Trump's recent statements, JD Vance has been doing a "good job" leading the talks, and the administration insists that Iranian officials want to make a deal badly (but everyone knows that the President is indeed under pressure from unpopularity of the recent conflict with midterms approaching).

The primary roadblocks remain significant, with the nuclear issue standing out as the major sticking point.

This massive geopolitical whiplash was immediately reflected in the energy markets.

WTI Crude Oil aggressively gapped to the $105 level on the Globex open as weekend anxieties peaked.

Yet, that initial panic did not last long.

However, markets caught a much-needed lifeline of positive news when it was signaled that Iran might actually be open to discussing the nuclear issue – with Hormuz remaining a key area of debate.

Following the more optimistic headlines from the Trump administration regarding the morning calls from Iranian officials, Oil corrected sharply back below $100, and broader risk assets found fuel to rally – US and EU Stocks close in the green, and Bitcoin just breached $73,000.

Since then, however, price action has been characterized by timid movements and a complete lack of continuation.

We are currently seeing a frustrating loop of sudden spikes followed by an uneasy calm and choppy range-bound trading.

Overall, the geopolitical situation remains at a tense status quo – Traders are keeping their risk tightly managed and will absolutely need to see concrete diplomatic progress before committing to a fully bullish return.