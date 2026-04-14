Silver (XAG/USD) at a Crossroads: Bullish breakout meets overbought momentum

The daily chart for Silver (XAG/USD) presents a fascinating technical battleground. After a period of significant volatility earlier in 2026, the price action has stabilized into a recovery phase that is now testing a major structural hurdle.

The Trendline Constraint: The primary focus on the daily is the long-term descending trendline (navy blue) originating from the highs of late January. Price is currently attempting a sustained breakout above this line, which has historically acted as a ceiling for upside momentum.

Moving Average Confluence: Silver is currently trading above its 200-day MA (yellow). However, the 100-day MA (purple) remains above current prices, with a daily candle close above a sign that the long-term bull trend remains very much intact.

Support and Resistance: The psychological level of $75.00 has shifted from resistance to support. To the upside, the next major target for bulls is the 80.00 handle, followed by the technical resistance zone at 82.16.

Momentum: The RSI is currently just above the 50 neutral level, suggesting that the bullish momentum may be returning.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart, April 14, 2026