Stocks continue their peace (hopes) rally, Producer Inflation (PPI) misses! – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

Markets continue to price in the peace rally, which could be slowly turning from fantasy to reality.

Uncertainty and war go hand in hand, and between talks and realities, discrepancies in narrative can create consequent Market confusion.

However, as we have seen during this war, Stock Markets tend to react strongly, with even limited positive developments serving as catalysts for significant movement.

As President Trump foreshadowed the reopening of negotiation channels between the US and Iran close to two weeks ago, Markets began a frantic 8%-10% rally from their recent lows and have barely looked back since.

The trade naturally escalated when a Ceasefire was reached right before a large ultimatum for major escalation in the War. The Ceasefire itself is quite weak and provides few guidelines on what could lead to a longer-term peace process, but it definitely took the tone out of potential escalation.

Participants wanted to see results, and while the world awaits further news, at least, the situation is pointing in the right direction with Iran reportedly opening the discussion on Nuclear enrichment and Israel/Lebanon direct talks beginning this morning (a first since 1993).

This is a much better situation than what the initial weekend news had reported.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at a standstill amid the new US Blockade. Iran also decided to stall its movement to move forward with the talks. Markets naturally took it a step further. They allowed some of the war premium in WTI to be unwound (down 5% to $93) and pumped stocks further.