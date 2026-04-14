Technical levels to watch as Nasdaq 100 approaches all-time highs

The Nasdaq 100 has completed a "V-shaped" recovery after the recent sellof.

The overall trend is clearly bullish across all major timeframes, with the index currently trading above the key 25,320 resistance-turned-support level.

The RSI is signaling overbought conditions on the Daily, H4, and M15 charts, which suggests that immediate upside momentum may be slowing and consolidation or a minor "retest" is likely.

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The Nasdaq 100 has undergone a massive rally. After a period of aggressive selling that saw the index dip toward the 22,800 handle, we have seen a textbook "V-shaped" recovery.

The most notable development is the breakout from the descending channel (highlighted by the dark trendlines). This breakout was confirmed with a strong impulsive candle that cleared both the 100-day (red) and 200-day (yellow) Moving Averages (MAs).

Currently, the index is trading above the 25,320 resistance-turned-support level. The RSI on the daily is approaching overbought territory (65.5), but it still shows room for a final push toward the previous all-time highs near 26,200 before a meaningful correction is required.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart, April 14, 2026