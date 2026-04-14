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Technical levels to watch as Nasdaq 100 approaches all-time highs

Index-Indices_City_Centre_Business
Zain Vawda
By  Zain Vawda

14 April 2026 at 12:50 UTC

Referenced assets

  • The Nasdaq 100 has completed a "V-shaped" recovery after the recent sellof.
  • The overall trend is clearly bullish across all major timeframes, with the index currently trading above the key 25,320 resistance-turned-support level.
  • The RSI is signaling overbought conditions on the Daily, H4, and M15 charts, which suggests that immediate upside momentum may be slowing and consolidation or a minor "retest" is likely.

Read More: Silver (XAG/USD) at a Crossroads: Bullish breakout meets overbought momentum

The Nasdaq 100 has undergone a massive rally. After a period of aggressive selling that saw the index dip toward the 22,800 handle, we have seen a textbook "V-shaped" recovery.

The most notable development is the breakout from the descending channel (highlighted by the dark trendlines). This breakout was confirmed with a strong impulsive candle that cleared both the 100-day (red) and 200-day (yellow) Moving Averages (MAs).

Currently, the index is trading above the 25,320 resistance-turned-support level. The RSI on the daily is approaching overbought territory (65.5), but it still shows room for a final push toward the previous all-time highs near 26,200 before a meaningful correction is required.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart, April 14, 2026

US100_2026-04-14_13-26-14
Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

H4 and H1 Chart Analysis: Momentum and Market Structure

Moving down to the H4 and H1 timeframes, the bullish momentum is even more evident. The "Golden Cross" or proximity of the moving averages suggests that the path of least resistance remains to the upside.

H4 Perspective: The index has cleared the 25,091 level with ease. We see a series of higher highs and higher lows. The H4 RSI is currently at 74.1, indicating that while the trend is strong, we may see some intraday consolidation or a minor "retest" of the breakout zone at 25,320.

H1 Perspective: The hourly chart shows a steep ascending slope. The moving averages are perfectly fanned out in a bullish alignment. We are seeing some "Bear" divergence signals appearing on the RSI (red labels), which suggests that the immediate upside might be slowing down as we approach the US open.

Nasdaq 100 Four-Hour Chart, April 14, 2026

US100_2026-04-14_13-26-22
Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

M15 Analysis: US Session Scenarios

Let us take a look at the M15 ahead of the US session. The index is currently hovering around 25,526.

The Bullish Scenario

If the US session opens with strong buying pressure, look for a sustained hold above 25,500. A break and close above the most recent intraday high (25,560) would open the door for a move toward 25,750. The bulls will be emboldened as long as the price stays above the 20-period MA (Blue line) on this timeframe.

The Bearish Scenario

The RSI is currently signaling overbought conditions (71.0) with several "Bear" pivot markers. If we see a "fake-out" at the open, a move back below 25,480 could trigger a liquidation of intraday long positions. This would likely lead to a move back toward the 25,320 support level (the red horizontal line), which acted as a major ceiling previously.

Key Levels to Watch:

  • Resistance: 25,560, 25,750, 26,000
  • Support: 25,320, 25,091, 24,667

Nasdaq 100 M15 Chart, April 14, 2026

US100_2026-04-14_13-44-34
Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

The Nasdaq 100 is in a clear bullish cycle across all major timeframes. However, given the vertical nature of the recent move and the RSI levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for new longs at current market prices is less than ideal.

Traders would be wise to look for pullbacks to the 25,320 or 25,100 zones to join the trend, rather than chasing the breakout at these elevated levels.

Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda

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About the Author

Zain Vawda

Zain Vawda

Market Analyst

Zain is an experienced financial markets analyst and educator with a rich tapestry of experience in the world of retail forex, economics, and market analysis. Initially starting out in a sales and business development role, his passion for economics and technical analysis propelled him towards a career as an analyst.

He has spent the last 3 years in an analyst role honing his skills across various financial domains, including technical analysis, economic data interpretation, price action strategies, and analyzing the geopolitical impacts on global markets. Currently, Zain is advancing in obtaining his Capital Markets & Security Analyst (CMSA) designation through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), where he has completed modules in fixed income fundamentals, portfolio management fundamentals, equity market fundamentals, introduction to capital markets, and derivative fundamentals.

He is also a regular guest on radio and television programs in South Africa, providing insight into global markets and the economy. Additionally, he has contributed to the development of a financial markets course approved by BankSeta (Banking Sector Education and Training Authority) at NQF level 6 in South Africa.