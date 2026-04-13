Markets Today: Crude surges 8%, DXY jumps as US naval blockade targets Iranian oil exports

Peace talks between the US and Iran collapsed

Crude oil prices surged 7-8% following the news, as the US blockade aims to cut off Iran's oil exports of about 1 million barrels per day.

European equities plunged, with the STOXX 600 falling 0.7%, reflecting a widespread "risk-off" sentiment

DXY eyes a retest of 99.50

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The "Fear Trade" is back on the menu this Monday. Geopolitical tensions have hit a fever pitch after peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan ended in a stalemate. Vice President Vance has officially departed Islamabad, leaving a void where a diplomatic resolution was hoped for, as Tehran reportedly balked at Washington’s proposed terms.

In a swift and characteristic escalation, President Trump has responded by ordering a full-scale US. military blockade of all Iranian ports. This isn't just a "wait and see" scenario; the operation is slated to go live tomorrow.

The Logistics of the Blockade According to US Central Command, the enforcement begins at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday. The military has emphasized that this will be an "impartial" operation, targeting vessels of all nations attempting to enter or exit Iranian coastal areas.