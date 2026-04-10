Markets Weekly Outlook - Markets brace for US-Iran talks amid post-ceasefire surge

The announcement of a tentative US-Iran ceasefire led to the "unwinding of the fear trade".

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both enjoyed a strong recovery, finishing green for seven consecutive trading sessions. History suggests this momentum is set to continue.

The week ahead is dominated by central bank activity, specifically commentary from the RBNZ, employment data impacting the RBA's decision, and the ECB's balancing act on rate hikes.

Read More: Breaking News: US inflation surges to 2-year high of 3.3%, Dollar Index (DXY) slips as US-Iran talks in focus

The trading week was nothing short of a roller coaster, dominated by a dramatic shift in geopolitical sentiment that sent volatility through the energy and metals complexes. For much of the week, the primary narrative was the "unwinding of the fear trade" following the announcement of a tentative US-Iran ceasefire.

Oil was the biggest casualty of this cooling rhetoric. Brent crude, which had been knocking on the door of triple digits amid threats to the Strait of Hormuz, tumbled as much as 15% mid-week.

Gold, too, felt the pinch. After stalling at the $4,900 resistance level, the yellow metal saw its war premium erode, though it remains supported by a softer US Dollar. Speaking of the Greenback, the DXY is currently hovering near a critical "Golden Cross" support at 98.50.