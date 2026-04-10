Breaking News: US inflation surges to 2-year high of 3.3%, Dollar Index (DXY) slips as US-Iran talks in focus

- US annual inflation reached a 2-year high of 3.3% in March 2026, driven primarily by a massive spike in energy costs due to geopolitical conflict.
- Core inflation remains relatively contained at 2.6%, suggesting that underlying price pressures are not yet matching the headline surge.
- The Federal Reserve faces a complex situation as energy volatility offsets disinflationary trends in sectors like used cars and food.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues its upward trajectory, with markets keeping a close eye on upcoming diplomatic talks between the US and Iran.
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The "war premium" has officially hit the data. US annual inflation surged to 3.3% in March 2026, the highest level since May 2024 and a massive jump from the 2.4% seen in February. While the print landed in line with market forecasts, the internal dynamics tell a story of two different economies.
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The Energy Surge
The primary culprit is a massive spike in energy costs a direct consequence of the conflict with Iran.
Gasoline prices rocketed 21.2% on a monthly basis, contributing to an overall 18.9% annual increase.
Fuel oil saw an even more dramatic spike, up 44.2% year-on-year.
Source:LSEG
On a monthly basis, the headline CPI rose 0.9%, the largest monthly increment since June 2022.
Core Inflation: The Silver Lining?
While the headline number looks alarming, "Core" inflation (excluding volatile food and energy) offered a slight reprieve.
Annual Core CPI edged up to 2.6%, actually coming in a hair below the 2.7% forecast.
Monthly Core CPI grew by a modest 0.2%.
This suggests that while energy is wreaking havoc on the headline figure, underlying price pressures remain somewhat contained. Disinflation in used cars (-3.2%) and cooling food prices (2.7%) are helping to offset the energy-led chaos.
This follows on from yesterday's data and more specifically the PCE price index which also showed worrying signs of an uptick. Both core CPI and PCE inflation have been driven by businesses passing on some of Trump's broad tariffs to consumers, offsetting the disinflationary trend in rents.
Outlook moving forward
For the Federal Reserve, this is a complicated "sticky" situation. The headline spike is driven by external geopolitical factors they can't control, but the moderation in Core CPI might give them enough cover to avoid a panic-driven rate hike.
However, with the energy supply chain still brittle, the risk remains that these high headline costs eventually bleed into the broader economy. For now, the market is breathing a small sigh of relief that core data didn't catch the "energy fever."
Pump prices have shot up in the US and the worry will be a prolonged Middle East conflict.
As things stand all eyes will likely be on Islamabad as the US and Iran are scheduled to begin talks tomorrow in what many hope will lead to a long-term deal.
Market impact & US dollar index (DXY) reaction
The data was not really a huge surprise and the fact that it was in line with estimates could explain the largely muted reaction.
The US dollar Index slipped slightly which in theory should not be the case, as higher inflation usually would support the greenback.
The explanation though is simple, markets had largely priced in the inflation spike as well as its potential impact on monetary policy and thus the muted reaction.
There is also the possibility that markets are hoping that tomorrows meeting between the US-Iran could lead to a solution which in turn could lead to this spike in inflation being a short-lived one.
US Dollar Index Daily Chart, April 10, 2026
Source: TradingView
For a more detailed and technical outlook of the US dollar index, read US CPI Preview: US dollar index (DXY) at a critical crossroads ahead of looming CPI spike
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