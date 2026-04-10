NBP expands gold reserves and moves closer to the global Top 10

Recent estimates indicate that the National Bank of Poland continued its strong gold purchases in March 2026, taking advantage of a sharp market correction. The value of gold reserves fell to around 84.4 billion US dollars, down nearly 9.5 billion compared to the previous month, but this decline was entirely due to lower gold prices.

Gold prices dropped significantly during March. After rising above 5400 dollars per ounce, they fell to around 4100 dollars, marking a temporary correction of more than 24 percent. This period appears to have been used by the central bank to increase its holdings.