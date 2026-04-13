WTI (Oil) drops back below $100 after US-Iran talks set to resume – Oil Dynamics and Intraday Analysis

Energy markets started the week with a violent whip-saw, reminding traders that the geopolitical risk premium is still the ultimate driver of price action.

The weekly session kicked off with a massive spike in anxiety after the initial failure of US-Iran talks around the weekend.

WTI Crude gapped aggressively higher at the Globex open, flashing up to the $105 handle as geopolitical uncertainty quickly set back.

This came particularly prominent from the fact that the Strait of Hormuz did not see any form of improvement in its flows since the truce came in effect last Tuesday.