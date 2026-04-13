The war premium vs. The yield premium: Which force will seize control and drive Gold’s next move?

Referenced assets
- Gold prices remain caught in a tight range.
- The primary driver limiting downside is the ongoing tension around the Strait of Hormuz, keeping the metal in a state of limbo until clarity on the US-Iran situation emerges.
- Resilient US economic data and Hormuz inflation risks are forcing markets to price in "higher-for-longer" US interest rates.
- The immediate technical outlook is neutral, with support at $4,700 and bulls needing a decisive break above $4,804 to challenge higher resistance levels.
Most Read: Markets Weekly Outlook - Markets brace for US-Iran talks amid post-ceasefire surge
Gold prices experienced a rollercoaster start to the week with Hormuz inflation risks front and center after the US and Iran failed to reach a deal in Pakistan over the weekend.
The precious metal continues to struggle for a clear direction as two opposing forces namely, the rising Middle East tensions and a hawkish shift in the Fed’s outlook tug at the precious metal.
Despite a recovery since the initial post war selloff, the "safe-haven" rally appears to be losing its legs as traders weigh the risk of a regional conflict against the reality of "higher-for-longer" US interest rates.
The Geopolitical Floor: Hormuz and the Iran Deadline
The primary driver keeping Gold from a deeper retracement is the simmering tension between the US and Iran. With the deadline for US-Iran mediation approaching, the market remains on edge.
Reports of a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have sent shockwaves through the commodities sector, primarily boosting oil prices, but also providing a fundamental "ceiling" for Gold as markets fear the higher for longer rates narrative.
Downside is limited by the hopes of a potential deal given President Donald Trump's record of “TACO”. This is keeping the precious metal supported for now and sort of in a state of limbo until some clarity on the US-Iran situation comes to fruition.
The Macro Headwind: Fed Outlook and a Resilient Dollar
The Federal Reserve continues to act as the primary headwind. Recent US economic data has been uncomfortably resilient, forcing markets to rethink the timing and depth of rate cuts for 2026. This hawkish repricing has breathed new life into the US Dollar and pushed Treasury yields higher, making non-yielding assets like Gold less attractive.
From a macro perspective, the "war premium" is currently being offset by the "yield premium." As long as the US economy continues to defy gravity, the Fed has little reason to pivot, and that remains the single biggest hurdle for Gold’s path toward the psychological $5,000 mark.
Key Takeaways
Given the factors discussed above, Gold is in a state of limbo and this looks set to continue. The only way the current narrative shifts is with some sort of resolution regarding the Iran conflict.
If mediation fails and the Hormuz blockade becomes a reality, we could see a vertical move as the market prices in a massive inflationary shock and higher rates could send Gold prices tumbling.
Conversely, if a deal is struck, expect the "fear premium" to evaporate quickly, but Gold could benefit as markets may view the inflation situation to be (for lack of a better word) transitory.
For now, Gold is a passenger to the headlines. Traders should keep a close eye on the US Dollar Index (DXY) and energy prices, as these will be the primary leading indicators for the next major leg in the yellow metal.
Technical Outlook - Gold
Looking at the charts, Gold’s recovery is entering its third week, but the momentum is visibly waning. The price is oscillating within a tight range, finding immediate support at the $4,700 psychological level.
While the 100-period SMA (blue) has transitioned from resistance to dynamic support near $4,606, the upside remains capped by the descending 200-period SMA (orange) currently hovering around $4,870.
The RSI sits neutrally at 51.84, confirming a lack of directional momentum. Bulls need a decisive break above the recent swing high at $4,804 to challenge the $4,870 SMA and the elusive $5,000 handle. Conversely, a breach of the $4,700 support could see a swift retracement toward the $4,600 confluence zone.
Key Levels to Watch:
Resistance: $4,804, $4,870, $5,000
Support: $4,700, $4,606, $4,500
Gold (XAU/USD) One-Hour Chart, April 13, 2026
Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)
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