The war premium vs. The yield premium: Which force will seize control and drive Gold’s next move?

Gold prices remain caught in a tight range.

The primary driver limiting downside is the ongoing tension around the Strait of Hormuz, keeping the metal in a state of limbo until clarity on the US-Iran situation emerges.

Resilient US economic data and Hormuz inflation risks are forcing markets to price in "higher-for-longer" US interest rates.

The immediate technical outlook is neutral, with support at $4,700 and bulls needing a decisive break above $4,804 to challenge higher resistance levels.

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Gold prices experienced a rollercoaster start to the week with Hormuz inflation risks front and center after the US and Iran failed to reach a deal in Pakistan over the weekend.

The precious metal continues to struggle for a clear direction as two opposing forces namely, the rising Middle East tensions and a hawkish shift in the Fed’s outlook tug at the precious metal.

Despite a recovery since the initial post war selloff, the "safe-haven" rally appears to be losing its legs as traders weigh the risk of a regional conflict against the reality of "higher-for-longer" US interest rates.