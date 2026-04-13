US Blockade on Hormuz begins! Wall Street withstands the pressure – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

This weekend marked the start of US-Iran negotiations, which, unsurprisingly, quickly turned sour.

A wave of US and Iranian envoys have come and gone from Islamabad, Pakistan, to maintain the diplomatic attempts – The first round of talks was unfortunately unfruitful.

Numerous disputes have halted discussions, with the US administration eager for an agreement but insisting on demands that the Islamic regime considers too harsh.

WTI Crude surged nearly 10% to $104 at the Globex open, sparking pessimism in global stock markets.

The Ceasefire is still ongoing, and as long as it continues, there is hope for a more peaceful path ahead.

President Trump recently decided to implement a blockade of blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran maintaining their leverage on the world's most important 10km location.

Will this advance a deal? Uncertain, given ongoing threats to end the truce. Prediction markets now estimate the odds of a deal before April 30 at 20%, down from 35% on Friday.