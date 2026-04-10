Metals are lost in translation; Risk-assets or Safe-Haven? – Silver (XAG/USD), Gold (XAU/USD) & Copper (XCU/USD) Outlook

As you can see on the 2026 performance chart, metals reacted almost the opposite of what most Participants would have expected, particularly at the beginning of the War.



This dynamic continued with them only rebounding as rumors of a ceasefire and negotiations began, pointing to a new realization: Around current levels, Metals are now behaving like risk assets.



This reminds us that all asset classes and correlations move a certain way in "normal" Markets, but such historic trends can change brutally when:

Prices get extreme and/or

When volatility gets extreme (and Markets break).

Turning back to today, what will happen if the war actually ends? Will they continue going higher?

Why look for quite expensive safe havens if there are no more fundamental reasons to do so?

If they are really risk assets, they should keep bouncing, but buying discounted Stocks and Cryptos makes more sense for a risk-on trade.

Once again, these are million-dollar questions.



Let's dive right into a Daily timeframe analysis of Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), and Copper (XCU/USD) to see if technicals can tip the scales in favor of one side of the asset equation.