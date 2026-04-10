USD/CAD forms a gigantic range after CA Employment – Will lower Oil prices endanger the CAD?

Similar to what was seen in today's US CPI release, a 0.9% rise would likely scare the Central Bank into rate hikes, for now still priced at only 30 bps for the year.

A lot of conditionality for now, but the BoC did mention that future policy could head both ways as details from the war progressively arise.

A positive development for the CAD.

Also, Markets received the shocking news of a (feeble) US-Iran ceasefire, which immediately took out a 15% premium in WTI prices. As a major Oil producer and exporter, the CAD eased in response, but the uncertainty regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz should preserve Canada's relative advantage in the field.

The world is now turning its attention to the negotiation table, waiting for further clarity. For now, Hormuz is still in dire straits (pun intended) as Iran makes use of its leverage on the world's most important 10km region.

So while lower WTI prices and a better geopolitical outlook ease some of the War Premium seen in the CAD, the fact that it remains a consistent producer and economic partner lifts the Loonie's prospects in the medium term.

After all, demand for Canadian Crude is rising again, and even at $70/bbl, this is still a ~30% increase from early 2026 levels for Black Gold.

Except for any major crisis in the Canadian Economy, odds for the Canadian Dollar to return to 2025 lows are close to specks of dust.

Enough talk, let's dive right into a two-timeframe USD/CAD analysis and a quick look into EUR/CAD, the second-most-traded Canadian Dollar FX pair.