EUR/USD: A look at the 1.1800 battle and key support levels

Looking at the daily timeframe, the technical picture has shifted from cautiously bearish to decidedly optimistic. After finding significant demand at the Multi-Year Pivot near 1.1450, the pair has embarked on a sustained rally.

The most significant development on the daily chart is the price action surrounding the MA cluster. EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the 50, 100, and 200-day Moving Averages (MAs), which are currently converging around the 1.1670 - 1.1690 zone (highlighted by the red box). This area now shifts from a major resistance ceiling to a foundational support floor.

With the RSI currently at 64.4, there is still space before reaching extreme overbought conditions, suggesting that the path of least resistance remains to the upside toward the 1.1867 resistance level.

EUR/USD Daily Chart, April 15, 2026