Bitcoin's (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Bitcoin battles 75k resistance as bulls eye further gains

On the H4 chart, we can see the aggressive nature of the recent leg up. The pair surged from the 68000 zone, slicing through the 71673 level with significant volume.

However, price action has stalled over the last 24 hours just shy of the 75000 mark. We are seeing a series of "BEAR" labels on the RSI, which is currently at 57.

This cooling of momentum suggests that the market is waiting for a fresh fundamental catalyst or a period of consolidation before attempting to breach the year-to-date highs. The 50 MA (blue line) on the H4 is trending sharply upward, currently providing dynamic support at 72226.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Chart, April 15, 2026