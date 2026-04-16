Cable eyes 1.3696 after reclaiming key moving averages, bulls defend 1.3500

The daily timeframe provides the most compelling evidence of a medium-term trend shift. After months of being capped by a persistent descending trendline (dark navy), GBP/USD staged a clean breakout in early April.

Crucially, the pair has successfully reclaimed its 100-day MA (blue) at 1.3444 and its 200-day MA (black) at 1.3413. This "double reclaim" of the major moving averages suggests that the macro bias has shifted from "sell the rallies" to "buy the dips." Currently, the pair is eyeing the next major structural hurdle at 1.3696, which represents a significant historical resistance zone.

The Daily RSI is at 62.7, indicating healthy bullish momentum with plenty of runway before hitting the overbought 70.0 threshold.

GBP/USD Daily Chart, April 16, 2026