Chart alert: AUD/USD 360 pips rally at risk of a minor mean reversion decline below 0.7200 before new upleg

The Australian dollar has benefited significantly since last Wednesday, 8 April, when the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire due to its higher beta factor, as the AUD has mirrored the movement of risk assets such as equities since the start of the US-Iran war on 28 February 2026, exhibiting similar risk-off movements, ignoring the hawkish monetary policy guidance advocated by the RBA.

The AUD/USD has jumped by 230 pips (+3.3%) from the 8 April 2026 low to print an intraday high of 0.7198 on Thursday, 16 April 2026 at this time of writing, just a whisker above its prior 11 March 2026 high of 0.7188.

When measured from its current minor uptrend low of 0.6833 printed on 30 March 2026, it has rallied by almost 360 pips (+5.3%), making the Australian dollar the second-best-performing major currency against the US dollar based on a one-month rolling performance; USD/AUD (-2.47%), just behind the euro where the USD/EUR slid -3.04% (see Fig. 1).