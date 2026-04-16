The US Dollar is stalls as the world awaits Ceasefire news – DXY Outlook

The US Dollar is under some complex dynamics, still moving along with Crude Oil prices, and both are just stuck in the mud.

The talks, supposed to begin today in Islamabad, haven't made it to the news yet, so it seems that there are some delays – The US is still eager to reach a deal, but Pete Hegseth, Head of the Department of War just issued a address to reaffirm that the most powerful army is "to restart combat if Iran doesn't agree to a deal".

Amid the borderline-insane price action in the Stock Markets, with two of the three Major Indexes reaching all-time highs (Nasdaq just set a new record in overnight trading), Participants are taking a break to await clearer developments.

After all, at current levels, whether for the USD, Stocks, or WTI, risks to the upside and downside are both extreme.