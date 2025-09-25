What’s happening in this volatile session? A look around global markets

Volatility is back again after relatively unsurprising sessions since the past week FOMC.

It seems that the since last week, the 2025 theme of currency debasing, seeing a huge rally in metals (Gold, Silver at their yearly highs) and equities was intact after the September meeting which resulted in a cut.

Stocks had been continuing their way higher, and metals had retracted slightly before surging again to new highs.

But risk-assets have been sending alerts since Monday, with Cryptocurrencies – usually early runners for profit-taking–seeing some strong outflows (look at the Total Crypto Market cap which is hanging around its December 2024 highs, 10% lower than its most recent record).