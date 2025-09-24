US Dollar strengthening, but an overall confused market — North American mid-week Market update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

We are now passed the feared and anticipated September FOMC meeting and since last week, the US Dollar has seen some whipsawing up-down action.

While originally thought that a less-dovish-than expected Powell at the past week's FOMC press conference could invert the downward path in the greenback, comments made yesterday at a Rhode Island conference put-back more emphasis on a weakening job market.

A dovish interpretation of this most recent turnaround has sent the dollar down, but in today's session, the USD is back on a one-way train higher. So what's going on?

Participants are still looking to see more on the US labor market which will decide on further dovishness: The FED independence being attacked seems to be a less emphatic subject in the past few weeks as dovishness from FED members has been confirmed by less encouraging data, and now the idea is that markets are trying to spot if there is still potential for many cuts in 2026 (currently 112 bps priced vs 75 bps implied on the dot plot).

Bank of Canada Macklem still had a few things to say about that in a speech made on Tuesday.

Too, what will be the effect of such cuts on US Dollar demand? If more cuts are in the markets than outlined by the FED, will the dollar rally despite cuts (buy-the-cuts type of market flows)?

And there are some tensions happening on the Geopolitical side, which have historically put a bid to the US Dollar as participants may get more anxious: Europe should slow its indirect Russian oil purchases, which should slow the conflict, but at the same time, Russia keeps testing Eastern Europe nations with aerial border breaches.



Let's take a look at the charts.