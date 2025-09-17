The Federal Reserve 25 bps cut sends markets on fire – SEP, Powell's speech and Market reactions

The much expected FOMC cut finally took place, and it is offering a lot of action throughout markets. The rate is now officially at 4.25% (Between 4% to 4.25%).
An additional 50 bps is planned by the FED for the rest of the year.
As expected Miran dissented for a 50 bps, the dot plot is a bit more dovish than expected.
After the volatile past few days, particularly in FX markets and commodities, [...] took the seat of the most violent movements.
You can access the official FOMC statement right here.
Summary of Economic Projections can be found right here.
Also do not forget to log in at 14:30 E.T. to Jerome Powell's Live Press conference through this link.
Let's take a look at a few key charts to spot what changed amid this volatility:
September 2025 Summary of Economic Projections
Summary of Economic Projections, Federal Reserve, September 17
Live Market reactions across Markets
Post-FOMC release Market Snapshot – September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView
More details on the most volatile assets:
Watch out for the Press conference which also offers a lot of volatility!
S&P 500 moves higher but rejects highs
S&P 500 1H Chart, September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Gold hesitant rally
Gold 1H Chart, September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The US Dollar slides further to new 2025 lows
Dollar Index 1H Chart, September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView
US Treasuries hesitant rally
US 10Y Bonds 1H Chart, September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Safe Trades ahead of the Powell Press Conference!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.