OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

The Federal Reserve 25 bps cut sends markets on fire – SEP, Powell's speech and Market reactions

Trading on the go
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

17 September 2025 at 18:16 UTC

The much expected FOMC cut finally took place, and it is offering a lot of action throughout markets. The rate is now officially at 4.25% (Between 4% to 4.25%).

An additional 50 bps is planned by the FED for the rest of the year.

As expected Miran dissented for a 50 bps, the dot plot is a bit more dovish than expected.

After the volatile past few days, particularly in FX markets and commodities, [...] took the seat of the most violent movements.

You can access the official FOMC statement right here.

Summary of Economic Projections can be found right here.

Also do not forget to log in at 14:30 E.T. to Jerome Powell's Live Press conference through this link.

Let's take a look at a few key charts to spot what changed amid this volatility:

September 2025 Summary of Economic Projections

Screenshot 2025-09-17 at 2.05.46 PM
Summary of Economic Projections, Federal Reserve, September 17

You can access our previous post to see how to read the changes in the SEP.

Read More: Bank of Canada cuts rates to 2.50%, FOMC coming up!— North American mid-week Market update

Live Market reactions across Markets

Screenshot 2025-09-17 at 2.16.07 PM
Post-FOMC release Market Snapshot – September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView

More details on the most volatile assets:

Watch out for the Press conference which also offers a lot of volatility!

S&P 500 moves higher but rejects highs

Screenshot 2025-09-17 at 2.12.18 PM
S&P 500 1H Chart, September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Gold hesitant rally

Screenshot 2025-09-17 at 2.14.05 PM
Gold 1H Chart, September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The US Dollar slides further to new 2025 lows

Screenshot 2025-09-17 at 2.09.59 PM
Dollar Index 1H Chart, September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView

US Treasuries hesitant rally

Screenshot 2025-09-17 at 2.15.10 PM
US 10Y Bonds 1H Chart, September 17, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Safe Trades ahead of the Powell Press Conference!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.