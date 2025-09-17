Bank of Canada cuts rates to 2.50%, FOMC coming up!— North American mid-week Market update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

This week finally lands some fundamental change for the currency space, and this will influence Markets for the time to come.

After North American Central Banks holding due to tariffs uncertainty, the latest round of data provided what they needed for their decision-making:

The Bank of Canada cuts its main rate to 2.50% after its last cut in March 2025. The change in policy reflects mounting evidence of economic weakness — Canadian GDP keeps contracting with the Q2 numbers and August saw a steep 60K job loss, underlining a still deteriorating labor market.

Tariffs on key exports pressured growth leaving no choice for Macklem and the BoC to cut – this comes particularly as Macklem puts less emphasis on inflationary pressures.

Governor Tiff Macklem is actually speaking as I write this piece, and the speech is dovish/pessimistic on the Canadian Economy.

The Federal Reserve is now expected to follow suit, with labor market cracks showing in the two most recent NFP releases – Despite US Inflation still elevated, Powell's August shift at the Jackson Hole speech indicated a switch in the FED's narrative (and added pressure from the Trump Administration).

Furthermore, with the negative PPI print and a not-too-hot CPI, the green light is here for the FED to start cutting.

With the sudden new balance of doves in the FED with Miran entering the meeting just before its start and Lisa Cook not being part of the meeting, an expected more dovish dot plot led to a huge selloff in the US Dollar, particularly as pre-meeting hedging accelerated.