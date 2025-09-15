Guide to the FOMC statement and September SEP: Key takeaways and what to watch

The most important day in a few trading months is coming up fast (two days left!).

The September FOMC rate decision is part of four quarterly meetings where key economic projections (SEP or Summary of Economic Projections) are published (don't forget the 4 other meetings). They take place in March, June, September and December.

These quarterly meetings tend to hold higher weight on potential changes to the FED's tone. With Wednesday's meeting in focus, markets are preparing for a change in tone and changing SEPs.

While the decision itself may not surprise (25 bps is heavily priced in and should be the basis except for any surprise), the details in the projections and Powell’s tone at the press conference will dictate the market reaction.

One good thing to do is to also follow any pre-FOMC post from Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos who re-guided wrongly priced markets during the 2022 hike cycle and is considered as an insider. The FED "leaks" their own info that way to avoid shaking markets too suddenly, with the US dollar's central role in the global economy – As a reminder, FED members cannot speak on the Economic or financial outlook two weeks before the FOMC meeting in what is called the "Blackout period".

Don't forget to also check out our freshly released Podcast with discussions on the upcoming FOMC.

(and Too Long, Didn't Read recap further down if needed).