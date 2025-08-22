OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Access Jerome Powell's full speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium right here

Jerome-Powell-Fed-Chair.jpg
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

22 August 2025 at 14:18 UTC

Jerome Powell is giving a much-anticipated speech at the key Jackson Hole Symposium, known to generate volatility for FX, Equity and all-types of Markets.

He is speaking live right here.

You can access the text right here.


A market-reaction overlook will shortly be available on MarketPulse, stay connected!

Safe Trades!

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.