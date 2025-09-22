A lack of progress throughout the past few weeks still hasn't marked anything resembling a bear market, particularly with Solana dragging market sentiment upward the past week, attaining $250 highs.

The price action and the general market cap has corrected to open the week but BNB, Binance's altcoin and one of the major cryptocurrency coin outstanding, has broken a new record over the weekend.



Breaching the $1,000 cap on Saturday, BNB reached $1,087 highs on the same day before retracing slightly.

Let's have a look at an intraday chart for this huge altcoin, and then taking a look at ETH and BTC to spot levels of interest for these major coins.