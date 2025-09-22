The week starts on a grim note for cryptocurrencies when looking at the daily performance of most major altcoins.
Crypto market overview, September 22, 2025 – Source: Finviz
A lack of progress throughout the past few weeks still hasn't marked anything resembling a bear market, particularly with Solana dragging market sentiment upward the past week, attaining $250 highs.
The price action and the general market cap has corrected to open the week but BNB, Binance's altcoin and one of the major cryptocurrency coin outstanding, has broken a new record over the weekend.
Breaching the $1,000 cap on Saturday, BNB reached $1,087 highs on the same day before retracing slightly.
Let's have a look at an intraday chart for this huge altcoin, and then taking a look at ETH and BTC to spot levels of interest for these major coins.
A look at the Crypto Total Market Cap
Total Crypto Market Cap, September 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Cryptos are still holding tightly above preceding all-time highs (from November 2021) which peaked at $3.73T at that time.
Since, the new record reached $4.14T and consolidated at this time, with the current rally supported by more stable investor inflows and the creation of ETFs.
Nonetheless, keep an eye on the Market Cap to check if this ongoing dynamic sees a switch.
Binance Coin (BNB) 8H Chart
BNB 8H Chart, September 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView
BNB was progressing at a similar pace as other altcoins throughout this bull cycle but has seen considerable acceleration since August 2nd lows – Which also occurred on a Saturday. It might be important to denote this fact for future action!
The top #5 altcoin is up 45% in a less than two months when looking at the low to high swings.
Despite currently correcting, the crypto will now look to confirm its breakout above $1,000 as the pivot zone approaches and may serve as consolidation level.
Levels of interest for BNB trading:
Support Levels:
- $1,000 Pivot (+/- $15)
- Low of channel + breakout Support zone $880 to $900
- December 2024 Highs $794.3 support zone ($790 to $800)
- May 2021 highs to August 2nd lows zone ($704 to $730)
Resistance Levels:
- Current ATH $1,087 and ATH resistance zone
- ATH resistance zone: $1,050 to $1,090
- $1,255 Fib-Induced potential resistance
Ethereum 8H Chart
ETH 8H Chart, September 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Since reaching a new all-time high ($4,950) following Jerome Powell's August speech, Ethereum hasn't been able to create a significant rally.
As mentioned in the introduction to this piece, the second-largest coin is still consolidating above $4,000 which is a positive sign for the long-run.
However, last week's price action has formed a tight bear channel sequence,
Despite the rebound at the December 2024 highs, a potential break-retest sign, bulls still have to show more to regain immediate momentum.
Levels to place on your ETH Charts:
Support Levels:
- $4,200 to $4,300 consolidation Zone (getting tested)
- $4,000 to $4,095 Main Long-run Pivot (most recent rebound)
- $3,500 Main Support Zone
Resistance Levels:
- September 12th rebound high $4,690
- $4,950 Current new All-time highs
- $4,700 to $4,950 All-time high resistance zone
- Potential main resistance $5,230 Fibonacci extension
Bitcoin 8H Chart
BTC 8H Chart, September 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Bitcoin's momentum has fallen sharply since last week's FOMC meeting.
Still, the leading crypto is evolving within an upward channel which will need bulls to hold relaunch momentum higher to avoid a further bearish sequence settling.
As a matter of fact, the lower trendline of the upward channel is about $2,000 lower (around $110,000).
Currently hanging around the 50-period MA, it will be interesting to see who takes the immediate momentum – Selling is happening as we speak throughout the market, but Bitcoin is hanging tight.
Levels to place on your BTC Charts:
Support Levels:
- $110,000 to $112,000 previous ATH support zone
- $106,000 to $108,000 key support
- $100,000 main support at the psychological level
Resistance Levels:
- Current all-time high $124,596
- Major resistance $122,000 to $124,500
- $115,000 to $117,000 key pivot
- $126,500 to $128,000 Fib-extension potential resistance (1.382% from April to May up-move)
Safe Trades!
