Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG) find selling pressure from the post-FOMC stronger US dollar

Gold and Silver are subject to immediate pressure as the US Dollar regains strength and reputation after yesterday's FOMC meeting.

The challenged independence of the Fed was a major driver behind the immense rally metals enjoyed from late August into early September, as Powell’s shift in tone from the Jackson Hole conference cast doubt on the Fed’s consistency amid still high inflation.

Yet the dovish stance advocated by Bowman and Waller, seen as President Trump's protege-appointees ahead of the Sep FOMC—was vindicated by subsequent NFP misses and the downward revisions in BLS data.

This is leading to the Federal Reserve regaining back some of its lost confidence throughout the past few months.