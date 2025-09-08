Gold (XAU/USD) bullies its way to new record highs – Potential targets and fundamental outlook

All eyes are laying on one asset class in Markets: Precious Metals

The usual suspect: Gold, A.K.A. The Bullion (or just "bully" for people who are caught short).

Gold has always been a very complex asset. It does not have a face value yet it serves as store of value for many Central Banks. It cannot be eaten yet people always starve for it.

And these days, it not-only is at the center of the 2025 Trump-Administration deglobalization theme but also a good edge against every potential catalyst against positive sentiment this year:

Rate cuts? Wars? Fiscal catastrophes? Political instability (France, Japan, US, UK, ...)

Bonds haven't seen much demand since the end of the 2022 hike cycle and stocks are at all-time highs, therefore the question is more one of currency-debasing rather than a purely risk-off Market.

Metals had been stabilizing and correcting from their relative highs as war situations seemed to be resolving, central banks had cut their purchases and a signs of higher-than-projected inflation pushed the FOMC to hold their rates higher (typically negative for Gold as a non-yielding assets).

However, Markets had calmed from their higher term overbought conditions. The latest change in Powell's tone at Jackson Hole followed by an increasingly compromised FED Independence led to a massive rebound in metals, propulsed by both Gold and Silver.

Let's attack a high to intraday timeframe analysis for Gold as it keeps breaking records, and identify levels of interest.