Silver Price: XAG/USD poised to extend gains further, support likely at $40.60

Ending last week in spectacular fashion, August’s NFP report fell short of expectations significantly, offering some upside to silver, which ended

Coming in some 50,000 openings below consensus, at 22k, the result not only represents a worse-than-expected result, but also signifies the fourth consecutive month where job growth has been virtually flat.

While this is, quite literally, yesterday’s news, the report has all but confirmed that the Federal Reserve will cut target rates in its upcoming decision, aiming to kickstart an otherwise struggling labour market.

Notwithstanding, recent dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve has also fed into the same narrative.