US indices remain uncertain ahead of CPI data – S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones outlook

The Non-Farm Payrolls released on Friday provided a wide range of reactions, between the initial increased-rate cuts pricing boost to rising fears of an economic downturn in the world's largest economy.

Uncertainty in the US continues as participants await Wednesday's PPI release (last month was a surprise, renewing tariff-led inflations fears) and more importantly, Thursday's CPI data.

Friday's US Labor release have only confirmed one round of the multiple headwinds coming up for Markets – The US Dollar is stalling its descent against majors as a potential beat on inflation expectations would disallow a 50 bps cut in the 17th of September FOMC Meeting.

In the meantime, Nasdaq is bringing stronger flows in today's session as equity index sentiment is holding even with Gold casually making new all-time highs – A piece will be release this early afternoon to spot potential hurdles to this rally.

Let's have a look at an intraday picture for the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and the lagging Dow Jones.