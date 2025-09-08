WTI Oil Rallies 1.8% as Russian Supply Concerns Outweigh Modest OPEC + Output Hike

Most Read: Markets Today: Japan PM Resigns, Gold Above $3600/oz, China Exports Miss Forecasts, FTSE 100 Holds at Support

Oil prices have risen as much as 1.8% at the start of the week as Oil pares last week's losses. The rally this morning has come as a surprise to some quarters after eight OPEC + members agreed to lift output by 137,000 bpd from October.

However, the move by OPEC + was seen as more modest than expected and thus saw market participants shrug off the potential consequences. On top of that, markets are focused on the possibility of more sanctions on Russian crude.after Russia hit Ukraine with its biggest air attack since the start of the war.

For now, concerns around Russian supply are keeping Oil prices supported.