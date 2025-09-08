Markets Today: Japan PM Resigns, Gold Above $3600/oz, China Exports Miss Forecasts, FTSE 100 Holds at Support

European stock markets had a good start on Monday as a week of significant events began. The main story is the political uncertainty in France, which is likely to need a new prime minister for the fifth time in three years.

The current French Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, is expected to lose a no-confidence vote today. This is happening while the country, Europe's second-largest economy, is trying to manage its large national debt. France is also facing its first of several credit rating reviews this week, which could affect how lenders view its ability to repay its loans.

The overall European stock market index, the STOXX 600, went up by 0.33%, while France's main index, the CAC 40, rose by 0.4%.

Despite these early gains, French stocks have not performed as well as the broader European market this year. This is due to investor worries about government spending and debt, which have caused long-term bond yields (the return on an investment in bonds) to reach their highest levels in several years.

In other company news, the investment bank Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the airline RyanAir, causing its shares to drop by 2%. On the other hand, shares of the retailer Marks and Spencer increased by 2.2% after the brokerage firm Citi upgraded its rating on the company to "buy."

Additionally, shares of the Dutch company ASML went up by 0.7% after a news report stated that the company is set to become the largest owner of the French artificial intelligence startup, Mistral AI.

On the FX front, The Japanese yen dropped significantly in value during trading in Asia. At one point, the U.S. dollar gained as much as 0.78% against the yen before settling down to a 0.1% increase for the day, with one dollar trading at 147.625 yen.

Similarly, the yen fell to its lowest value in over a year against both the euro and the British pound. A single euro was worth 173.13 yen, and one pound was worth 199.53 yen.

The British pound slightly rose by 0.1% to $1.352, building on its more than 0.5% gain from Friday. The euro remained steady at $1.1727 after reaching a high not seen in over a month on Friday.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a group of other major currencies, slightly decreased by 0.2% to 97.7, following a more than 0.5% drop on Friday.

Currency Power Balance