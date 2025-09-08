Markets Weekly Outlook – Moving forward from NFP, onto Inflation week

Markets had been waiting for today for a while. This Friday brought us the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for August, and the numbers were certainly a surprise.

The consequential miss—with just 22K new jobs vs 75K exp, and further downward revisions—paints a degrading picture for the labor market.

While this would have spurred an immediate risk-off reaction, stocks opened slightly higher, but the reaction quickly shifted when the US equity markets opened, and the 10:00 A.M. bell brought strong profit-taking flows.

Major US Indices are closing off their highs despite the increased rate cut bets.

The 2-year yield has plummeted to its lowest level since April's Liberation Day trough, and markets are pricing in even more cuts for the year—currently just a bit below 75 basis points. There are three meetings left for the year.

With the Fed now entering its pre-FOMC blackout period, Markets will scrutinize any tweet from Nick Timiraos from the WSJ for clues on the upcoming decision. He previously hinted at last-minute calls from the FED to redirect wrongly priced markets during the hike cycle.

While interest rate markets start to price in a 50 basis point cut, that probability remains low, hovering around 10%

The prospect of aggressive Fed cuts is holding risk appetite from a more risk-off tone across all asset classes, but metals and bonds are painting a picture of a softer economy.