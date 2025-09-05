EUR/USD Breaks Channel as Rate Cut Bets Ramp Up… Potential 370 Pip Rally Incoming?

Non farm payrolls rose only about 22k while economists guessed near 75k. There were about 29k upward revisions for the last two months, yet even after adding them the total still looks like a small miss.

Unemployment edged up to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent, which was kind of expected, but under employment, workers who want more hours climbed faster to 8.1 percent from 7.9 percent.

Hours worked fell roughly to 34.2 per week and wage growth slipped to 3.7 percent year over year instead of 3.9 percent, so softness appears everywhere.

Read more: US Non-Farm Payrolls finally release and they miss! 22K vs 75K consensus, Canadian Jobs data regress (-65K vs +10K)

Over the last two‑and‑a‑half years almost nine‑tenths of new jobs came from just three fields: government, private health and education, plus leisure‑hospitality.

If you strip those three out, payroll numbers have actually slipped for four straight months, hinting at problems in sectors usually called growth engines of the U.S. economy.

As things stand, serious concerns are starting to be raised by consumers around the health of the US economy. Consumers expect the labor market situation to deteriorate rather than get any better.

According to recent University of Michigan data, 62% of Americans think unemployment will rise over the next 12 months while only 13% think it will fall. This gives a net reading of 49% who expect unemployment to rise. We’ve only seen worse readings on four occasions in the past 50 or so years, as seen in the chart below.