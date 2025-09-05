US Indices technicals as they open higher despite the miss in NFP – Cuts pricing boost stocks but sellers appear

Markets got the release of the Non-Farm Payrolls number for August.

With the consequential miss (22K vs 75K exp) and further downward revisions, the picture is bleak but stocks open slightly higher.

There is immediate selling from profit-taking however, keep an eye on this.

Some analysts report that the FED would have comfortably cut by 50 bps if it wasn't for the US Tariffs that have just started to impact the data.

The 2Y yield is now at the lowest since April 2025 (Liberation Day trough) and Markets are still pricing more cuts for the year: Currently at 75 bps for the year and still rising.

With the FED entering its Blackout Period (no interviews on Economic or financial policies until the FOMC), any comments from WSJ's Timiraos will have to be closely monitored for tips to the upcoming decision – He is the FED's unofficial spokesperson.