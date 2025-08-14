Dow Jones and US stocks open lower after massive PPI beat

U.S. data, which had surprised participants for a long while now, has finally shown some of the effects of tariff-led inflation, and they do not look good.

This morning's Producer Price Index (PPI) report came at 0.9% m/m for both the headline and core numbers (expected at 0.2% for both). Y/Y headline is now at 3.3% (vs 2.5% exp) and 3.7%(!!) (vs 2.9% consensus) for the core.

A few FED speakers and economists have mentioned that the impact of tariffs on inflation should only provide a temporary, one-time boost to the change in inflation numbers.

However, despite these claims, too-hot inflation in the present may change future inflation expectations and prompt a hawkish Fed. This should put an emphasis on University of Michigan inflation expectations.

It also takes a few months, but the data should impact consumer prices, as producers will have to pass some of the costs on to avoid killing their profit margins.

It seems that the September Cut will not be straightforward, hurting appetite for risk assets.

For that reason, let's have a look at key levels for the Dow Jones as the morning bell freshly rang.