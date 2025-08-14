Trump’s pressure mounts. The Fed cornered. Will the dollar weaken further?

July’s US inflation data came in line with expectations for headline CPI and slightly higher on the core measure, but markets interpreted the release as supportive of a more accommodative Federal Reserve. On 12 August, Wall Street indices closed the session with notable gains, reflecting increased investor optimism over the economic outlook and interest rate prospects. The US dollar weakened against major currencies, while US Treasury yields declined. Fed Funds Futures almost fully priced in a 25bp rate cut in September, with markets also increasing bets on further easing before year-end.

The Fed’s dual mandate is shifting further towards prioritising maximum employment, a stance echoed by a growing number of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members. The upcoming Jackson Hole symposium, due at the end of next week, will offer Chair Jerome Powell an opportunity to adjust the policy narrative. Historically, the Central Bankers’ Symposium in the Rocky Mountains has often marked turning points in US monetary policy.