US Stock Market rally: Fed’s 25 bps cut, Nvidia-Intel Deal, and strong Jobless Claims fuel gains

US indices are riding an intense wave of optimism following the Federal Reserve’s 25-bps rate cut, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all pushing higher.

(As I write this piece, some profit-taking might be into play, watch the daily highs for a further push).

Nvidia (NVDA) sparked extra momentum after announcing it would acquire part of Intel’s (INTC) equity, sending Intel stock soaring over 25% in early session trading.

Tech peers like CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Synopsys (SNPS) also extend gains, underscoring a broader sector rally.