USD/CAD Outlook: Head and Shoulder Pattern in Play as Fundamentals Provide Interesting Dilemma

Back to the technicals though and following the trendline breakout at the end of July and rally to just above the 1.3900 mark, USD/CAD has been stuck in a range.

We do have the formation of a head and shoulder pattern which has now formed but price is bouncing higher at the time of writing.

Now a break of the neckline at 1.3723 and candle close below could trigger a potential 200-pip selloff and retest of the 1.3500 psychological level.

A bounce from here though will face resistance at the 1.3900 handle before the psychological 1.4000 handle comes into focus.

The 100-day MA is serving as support at present with the daily candle closing back above after a candle closed below the 100-day MA yesterday.

Looking at the RSI and it is hovering below the 50 neutral level, a sign that bearish momentum is leading the way for now.

So will we get a break or bounce?

USD/CAD Daily Chart, September 18, 2025