Bank of Japan (BoJ) Meeting Preview: Maintaining the Status Quo. Implications for USD/JPY

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to keep its interest rate at 0.5% this week, a rate it has held since January. This cautious, "wait-and-see" approach is due to a few key reasons.

First, there is political uncertainty in Japan, and the central bank wants to avoid making any sudden policy changes that could cause more economic instability. Second, the BOJ is still evaluating the full impact of a new U.S.-Japan trade deal and U.S. tariffs, which are hurting Japanese exports.

Interestingly, the BOJ is prioritizing economic stability over controlling inflation, even though inflation is running high and outpacing wage growth. This difference between the central bank's policy and the domestic inflation reality could potentially lead to market problems in the future.