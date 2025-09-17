USD/JPY Technical: Yen eyeing a medium-term bullish breakout against USD from a 5-month range

The USD/JPY has declined as expected within its range configuration and hit the minor range support of 146.40 (printed an intraday low of 146.20 on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, Asia session).

Based on a one-month rolling performance basis as of 17 September 2025, the USD/JPY has dropped by -0.6%, less than the decline seen in the US Dollar Index at -1.1% over the same period at the time of writing.

Interestingly, the momentum factor (technical analysis) is suggesting that the fortune of JPY is about to see a regime change, as the FOMC monetary policy decision outcome, the release of the latest Fed economic projections, and Fed Chair Powell’s press conference loom today.

Let’s break down the short-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory and key technical levels to watch on the USD/JPY