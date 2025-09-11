USD/JPY Technical: Mild JPY strength detected ahead of US CPI

One of the key economic indicators that the BoJ monitors to formulate its monetary policy decision is Japan’s nationwide core-core CPI inflation trend (excluding fresh and energy).

Interestingly, the trend of Japan’s producers’ price index (PPI), a gauge that measures companies’ input costs, has a lead time ahead of the core-core CPI.

Based on past data, Japan’s PPI bottomed out and reversed upwards ahead of Japan’s core-core CPI inflation in August 2009, June 2016, May 2020, and most recently December 2023.

The latest print of Japan’s PPI has started to firm up after a slowdown in growth of 4.3% y/y in March 2025. The PPI rose 2.7% y/y in August 2025, accelerating from 2.5% y/y in the previous month of July (see Fig. 1).

Hence, a continuation of an upward growth trend in Japan’s PPI is likely to have a trickle-down effect on the core CPI inflation trend to allow it to trend higher above the BoJ’s long-term inflation target of 2%, in support of a continuation of the BoJ’s gradual interest rate hikes in place since March 2024.

Overall, a supporting fundamental element that can assert upside pressure on the Japanese yen.