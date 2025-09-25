Markets Today: SNB Leave Rates Unchanged, FTSE Stead. Fed Speakers and US GDP Data Ahead

Most Read: Gold's (XAU/USD) Bull Run Just Getting Started? A Look at What History Says

Asian stock markets took a pause on Thursday after their recent surge, as investors waited for new reasons to buy. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen faced significant selling pressure, especially against the euro and Swiss franc.

The broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares (excluding Japan) slipped by 0.1%, coming after a very strong period of rallying over 5% this month and 9% this quarter. Japan's Nikkei index was up slightly by 0.2%, having jumped 7% this month and 13% this quarter.

Chinese stocks were the best performers: the CSI300 index rose by 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced by 0.2%. Chinese technology stocks are particularly strong, marking their eighth consecutive week of gains, the longest winning streak on record driven by excitement over Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Traders have been heavily buying shares of companies like Nvidia and Alibaba as these firms invest billions into AI, a theme that has fueled a major stock market rise in both the U.S. and China this year. That rally now faces a test with the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report on Friday, as traders will look for clues from this key inflation data to predict the future direction of US interest rates.