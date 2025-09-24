Cryptos regain some momentum dragged higher by a strong Bitcoin

A + $1,000 day for Bitcoin has sufficed to wake up animal spirits from Crypto aficionados as nothing seems to stop the ongoing everything-rally.

Despites equities correcting slightly from their intermediate highs, they keep holding close to their All-time highs which maintains an overall risk-on tone for market flows, always a positive for cryptos.

Altcoins such as NEAR, DOGE and AVAX have seen some more than decent performances in the past few bull days, taking these popular altcoin names close to their cycle highs.

We will look at some key charts in today's Crypto market outlook, including BTC, Solana, and Dogecoin to spot if any of these main coins have enough traction to relaunch an even-more bullish trend (compared to the current rangebound conditions).