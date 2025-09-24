Cryptos regain some momentum dragged higher by a strong Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies have been dawdling around as of late but subject to a decent bull session.
Amid a lack of any crazy headlines, a continuously progressing regulatory picture for digital assets and consistent ETF inflows keep boosting prospects for the Market.
Crypto market overview, September 24, 2025 – Source: Finviz
A + $1,000 day for Bitcoin has sufficed to wake up animal spirits from Crypto aficionados as nothing seems to stop the ongoing everything-rally.
Despites equities correcting slightly from their intermediate highs, they keep holding close to their All-time highs which maintains an overall risk-on tone for market flows, always a positive for cryptos.
Altcoins such as NEAR, DOGE and AVAX have seen some more than decent performances in the past few bull days, taking these popular altcoin names close to their cycle highs.
We will look at some key charts in today's Crypto market outlook, including BTC, Solana, and Dogecoin to spot if any of these main coins have enough traction to relaunch an even-more bullish trend (compared to the current rangebound conditions).
A look at the Crypto Total Market Cap
Total Crypto Market Cap, September 24, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Since our weekly open Crypto piece, the correction in Market Cap has slowed down quite suddenly.
Nonetheless, the one thing to keep an eye on is if profit-taking exceeds the 2024 $3.84T record which may trigger more algorithmic selling, or if participants actually gather enough strength to push the market cap back above $4T.
Dogecoin (DOGE) 8H Chart
DOGE 8H Chart, September 24, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Our most recent Dogecoin analysis saw a consequent very strong rally to test the higher 0.31 to 0.33 resistance level (prices came very shy to it).
However, an overall less-positive crypto market mood has corrected the rlly back towards the main upward trendline. In today's session, bulls are coming back to potentially break the corrective smaller timeframe for an even higher-trend.
Let's see if the mood gets back on its feet for a further push above the recent $0.30661 intermediate highs – Keep an eye on the 50-period MA located at $0.26.
Levels of interest for DOGE trading:
Support Levels:
- Longer-run Pivot $0.20
- Key Support 0.14 to 0.16
- $0.10 Psychological Level
Resistance Levels:
- $0.26 immediate resistance at the MA 50
- Downward pivotal resistance 0.28
- $0.30661 Sep 13 highs
- Key hurdle for renewed Bull domination $0.31 to 0.33
- 0.40 Psychological resistance
- All-time highs $0.81
Solana (SOL) 8H Chart
SOL 8H Chart, September 24, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Solana has been through some very volatile swings in the past few days of trading – Lower volumes throughout the Rosh Hashanah holidays have subjected more volatile movement throughout markets as less participants can absorb the higher supply.
Having rejected the key $255 Resistance ($253 highs), Buyers will have to hold the recently rejected $200 support which will hold a more bearish price action.
Have re-entered the upward channel, the overall trajectory is now less bullish but still comes far from bearish.
Check out reactions at the immediate oversold RSI to see if dip-buyers step in.
A failure to do so may attract further profit taking, therefore keep an eye on the overall market (and market cap).
Levels to place on your SOL Charts:
Support Levels:
- Support Zone $200 to $205 (immediately testing)
- $185 momentum pivot and recent swing lows
- $160 Major support and low of channel
Resistance Levels:
- Resistance turned Pivot level 218 to 220
- $225 to $231 upper bound of channel (and MA 50)
- January Pivot/Resistance $250 to $260 (freshly rejected)
- Current all-time high $295
Bitcoin 8H Chart
BTC 8H Chart, September 24, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Bitcoin actually has formed one of the most optimistic price action after weeks of progressive correction.
After a recent test of the $110,000 to $112,000 Major support, buyers are stepping in.
With a less bullish price action in the past few weeks, it is positive for the market to see the crypto-pioneer forming an intermediate bottom at the lows of its longer-run upward channel.
A Daily close above $113,500 could attract further momentum for the week, and a weekly close above the $115,000 to $117,000 Pivot would see even more chances of retesting/breaking the recent all-time highs.
Levels to place on your BTC Charts:
Support Levels:
- $110,000 to $112,000 previous ATH support zone (freshly tested)
- $111,060 recent lows
- $106,000 to $108,000 key support
- $100,000 main support at the psychological level
Resistance Levels:
- Current all-time high $124,596
- Major resistance $122,000 to $124,500
- $113,500 MA 50 and 200
- $115,000 to $117,000 key pivot
- $126,500 to $128,000 Fib-extension potential resistance (1.382% from April to May up-move)
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for additional Market News, Insights and Interactions @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.